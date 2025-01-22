The Role of Organic Mulches in Protecting Soil Health During Summer Droughts – Insights from Dr Gordon Rajendram

The Growing Challenge of Summer Droughts

Summer droughts are a persistent challenge, placing soil health and crop productivity under strain. Dr Gordon Rajendram, an expert in sustainable agriculture, highlights that organic mulches are a key tool for maintaining soil resilience during these periods. Research supports their role in moisture retention, temperature regulation, and preventing soil degradation, making them vital for drought management.

How Organic Mulches Protect Soil

Organic mulches, including straw, wood chips, and compost, reduce evaporation by covering the soil surface, retaining water, and providing plants with consistent moisture. Studies show that mulches can decrease water loss by up to 35%, outperforming bare soil (Chalker-Scott, 2007). Mulches also protect soil from extreme temperatures, insulating it and maintaining conditions conducive to root and microbial health, enhancing soil biodiversity and nutrient cycling (Chalker-Scott, 2007; Lalljee, 2020).

“Mulching is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to combat drought and improve soil health,” says Dr Rajendram.

Preventing Erosion and Enriching Soil

Dr Rajendram also highlights mulches’ ability to prevent erosion and compaction. By cushioning the soil and reducing surface runoff, mulches preserve soil structure. A study found a 1.5 cm layer of straw reduced soil erosion by 86%, demonstrating the protective capacity of organic mulch (Chalker-Scott, 2007). As these materials decompose, they enrich the soil with organic matter, improving texture and fertility (Chalker-Scott, 2007; Lalljee, 2020).

Practical Tips for Applying Mulches

The effectiveness of mulches depends on proper application. Dr Rajendram recommends an even layer of mulch, avoiding direct contact with plant stems to reduce disease risks. For long-term benefits, selecting materials suited to soil types and crops is essential (Chalker-Scott, 2007).

Conclusion

Dr Gordon Rajendram's research affirms that organic mulches are essential for protecting soil health during summer droughts. By conserving moisture, stabilising temperatures, and improving soil structure, mulches help farmers and gardeners build resilience, ensuring sustainable productivity.

