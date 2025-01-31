Host Your Next Event at Auckland's Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers a versatile and well-equipped event space in Auckland, ideal for corporate functions, business meetings, and private celebrations. Conveniently located in the heart of Newmarket, the venue provides a professional setting that can be tailored to suit a variety of event needs.

Adaptable Event Space

The venue features a single, flexible function room that can be adjusted to accommodate different types of events. Whether hosting a business conference, a seminar, a training session, or a private celebration, the space can be arranged to suit theatre-style seating, boardroom layouts, or banquet settings. The adaptable nature of the venue ensures it meets the unique requirements of each event.

Comprehensive Event Facilities

Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites provides state-of-the-art facilities to enhance the event experience. The space includes high-speed Wi-Fi, audiovisual equipment, projection screens, and whiteboards to support seamless presentations. On-site parking ensures easy access for attendees, adding to the convenience of the venue.

Catering Services

A range of catering options is available to complement events of all sizes. From light refreshments and morning tea to full-course meals, the catering team can tailor menus to suit various dietary requirements and preferences, ensuring a well-rounded event experience.

Accommodation for Attendees

For guests travelling from out of town, the venue offers comfortable accommodation with a selection of executive suites and self-contained units. This provides a convenient stay option for multi-day events, ensuring attendees can relax and recharge.

A Premier Event Venue

With its central location, modern amenities, and commitment to exceptional service, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites stands out as a top choice for hosting events. The dedicated events team works closely with organisers to handle every detail, ensuring a seamless and successful event.

For more information or to book the event space, contact Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites today.

Contact Best Western Newmarket

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz