Incident at Queensgate Shopping Centre – Lower Hutt
Monday 3 February 2025, 6:34AM
54 views
Police are asking people to avoid Queens Drive in Lower Hutt which is currently closed due to an incident early this morning.
A person has suffered critical injuries and police cordons have been put in place.
Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.
The road is expected to be closed for approximately one hour.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists and other commuters are asked to avoid the area.