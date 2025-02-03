Seasons at Bethells Beach Cottages, Boutique Auckland Accommodation: Why Every Time of Year Brings Something Special

By Fiona Stephen

Perched above one of Auckland’s most breathtaking beaches, Bethells Beach Cottages offer a unique escape in every season, only 40 minutes from the city centre. Whether you’re drawn to golden summer days, the peaceful solitude of autumn, the wild beauty of winter, or the fresh renewal of spring, each visit promises something special.

Summer – Sun-Soaked Relaxation

From December to February, long daylight hours make summer the perfect time to enjoy outdoor living at Bethells Beach Cottages. Wake up to the sound of waves and start the day with a morning coffee on your private deck. Spend afternoons exploring hidden caves along the coastline or swimming in the Waitākere River. As evening sets in, fire up the BBQ and enjoy a leisurely meal under the stars.

Autumn – Tranquillity and Golden Light

March to May brings a quieter atmosphere, ideal for those seeking rest and reflection. The cooling temperatures are perfect for exploring the native bush that surrounds the cottages, where you’ll spot kererū and tūī flitting through the trees. Golden light over the ocean creates stunning sunsets, best enjoyed from the comfort of your cottage with a glass of wine in hand.

Winter – A Cosy Coastal Hideaway

From June to August, the cottages transform into a warm and inviting retreat. Watch dramatic storms roll in from the comfort of your snug living space, or unwind with a hot drink while soaking in the outdoor spa. If you’re feeling adventurous, a crisp morning beach walk offers a chance to experience Bethells Beach at its most raw and beautiful, with mist rising over the dunes and waves crashing against the cliffs.

Spring – Nature’s Fresh Start

September to November is when Bethells bursts into life. The surrounding hills turn lush and green, wildflowers bloom along the pathways, and the air is filled with the scent of fresh coastal breezes. It’s the ideal time for a sunrise yoga session on your deck, a gentle stroll through the rejuvenated landscape, or a picnic in a secluded spot overlooking the ocean.

No matter the season, Bethells Beach Cottages provide the perfect setting to relax, recharge, and experience the beauty of nature in its many forms.

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

Contact Phillip Quay

Media PA

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724