infonews.co.nz
INDEX
NEWS

Assessing Locations for Adventure Tourism Experiences

News Online

Monday 3 February 2025, 1:29PM

By News Online

30 views

Assess if Your Location Is Suitable for Adventure Tourism
Assess if Your Location Is Suitable for Adventure Tourism Credit: AJ Hackett

For entrepreneurs looking to establish an adventure tourism business, a thorough evaluation of location suitability is vital. By integrating insights from environmental assessments, market segmentation, and feasibility analyses, potential operators can strategically position themselves to capitalise on this growing sector while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and meeting customer expectations. Conducting such research is a core part of what Bungy NZ Ventures can do for you. Find out more about Adventure Tourism Location Assessment