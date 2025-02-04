Thinking about adding a pool to your rental property? ☀️

It's a tempting idea, especially with summer heating up! A pool can definitely attract tenants and potentially boost your rental income. But there are also important things to consider, like maintenance costs, safety, and the initial investment.

Our latest blog post dives into the pros and cons of installing a swimming pool in your rental property, including:

Attracting & Retaining Tenants: Does a pool really make a difference?

Rent & Property Value: Can a pool increase your earning potential?

Maintenance & Safety: What are your responsibilities as a landlord?

Costs: Is a pool a worthwhile investment?

We also discuss how to clearly outline pool maintenance responsibilities in your tenancy agreement.

Read the full article here: Should I Install a Swimming Pool in My Rental Property?