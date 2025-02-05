Firearms and ammunition recovered in Levin

LEVIN

Police have recovered stolen firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a house in Foxton, thanks to two members of the public making the decision to call 111.

Horowhenua Prevention Manager Acting Senior Sergeant Peter Vine says thanks to those calls, Police have prevented weapons and ammunition falling into the wrong hands.

The calls were made about 7:30am on Tuesday 4 February.

“A young man was seen going between houses carrying armfuls of firearms.

They thought it was strange so got in touch with us.”

A Police team went to the Mark Perreau Place property where they located an 18-year-old Foxton man, 5 firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

“The firearms and ammo had been stolen a day earlier.

To get that tip off from a member of the public is just fantastic – they’ve prevented these weapons from getting into the wrong hands and all the harm that goes with that.”

The 18-year-old Foxton man was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with burglary, four counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm, two counts of unlawfully possessing ammunition, unlawfully being in an enclosed yard, and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Levin District Court today (5 January).

Acting Senior Sergeant Vine urged anyone who sees suspicious behaviour to report it.

“If it looks illegal, dodgy, or strange, tell us.

Call 111 if it’s happening now, or make a report to 105 if it’s after the fact.

Your call could make a huge difference.”