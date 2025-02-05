infonews.co.nz
Maintaining Line Markings for Optimal Visibility

Wednesday 5 February 2025, 8:48PM

Line markings are essential for safety, organization, and efficiency in various industrial settings, such as warehouses, manufacturing plants, and parking lots. OCTO Group shares best practices for maintaining these markings, including cleaning, reapplication, specialized coatings, and proactive maintenance tips to enhance visibility and longevity.

Read the full article here: Maintaining Line Markings for Optimal Visibility