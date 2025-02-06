Investigation launched after serious assault, Wainuiomata

WAINUIOMATA

Police investigating an assault in Wainuiomata last night are asking for the public's help, after a man was left seriously injured.

About 10pm, Police were called to a car park on The Strand after a report of people fighting.

Those involved have left the scene in two vehicles before Police arrived.

A short time later, emergency services have received another call for service to Riverside Drive, stating a man had been injured and required medical assistance.

He was located in his vehicle with serious injuries, which are believed to have been sustained in the altercation at The Strand.

He was transported to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred and to locate those responsible for the man's injuries.

We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has information about those involved, to please get in touch and share what you know.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting reference number 250205/0193.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.