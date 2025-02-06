Sun and celebration at Waitangi 2025

WAITANGI

Thousands of people descended onto the grounds at Waitangi for one of the biggest events of the year.

With no major issues and no arrests made, Police are pleased with the proceedings of Waitangi Day 2025.

Northland District Prevention Manager, Inspector Dean Robinson, says there was a large turnout of attendees at the morning's dawn service and other activities throughout the day.

“It’s been a beautiful day, filled with people from near and far all coming together to commemorate this occasion.

"We worked closely with iwi, the Waitangi National Trust and the community to ensure this was a safe and enjoyable day for the public.”

Inspector Robinson says the atmosphere was relaxed and respectful.

“It was great to see so many people celebrating with whānau and enjoying their time at Waitangi.”

Waitangi Ltd Chief Executive, Ben Dalton, says the day was filled with people in good spirits.

“It’s been yet another beautiful Waitangi Day and we are grateful to everyone who came to mark this moment with us.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and assisted in making this another successful day for everyone to enjoy.”