Extradition file to be prepared in Wellington assault case

WELLINGTON CITY

Police investigating alleged criminal behaviour by visiting Vietnamese officials are preparing an extradition file.

Police received two complaints of assault following an incident at a Wellington restaurant in March last year.

Detectives investigating the matter identified the suspects as members of a Vietnamese delegation, who had already left the country.

While no extradition treaty exists between New Zealand and Vietnam, Police have continued to explore all available options.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers says extradition needed to be explored, and preparing an extradition file is the next step in progressing this matter.

“We have had positive engagement with Vietnamese officials to date, and I am confident that will continue.

“While this process is ongoing and complex, we hope our ongoing efforts provide some assurance to the complainants that we are taking this matter seriously,” Commissioner Chambers says.

Travel alerts are in place at the border to ensure Police are notified, and given the opportunity to take affirmative action, if the individuals of interest in this case return to New Zealand.