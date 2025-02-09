Man before courts after item of concern found at Hamilton Police Station

HAMILTON

A 29-year-old man is before the courts after an item of concern was located following an incident in Hamilton.

On Friday 7 February around 4.05pm, Police were called to a Massey Street address after reports that a man had been seen with a firearm before leaving the area in a vehicle.

A short time later, a Police unit located the vehicle and kept observations before conducting an armed traffic stop on Cambridge Road.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle located two firearms and a collection of ammunition.

On arrival at the Hamilton Central Police Station, staff located an item of concern among the man’s property.

Police took advice from the New Zealand Defence Force to secure the item away from Police staff and any public areas of the station.

The NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended the station and made the item safe.

The 29-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court today on multiple charges.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on multiple charges on 11 February.