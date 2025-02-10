New Zealand more attractive to foreign investment

Changes to investor visa settings will make New Zealand more attractive as an investment destination, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich.

We welcome the next move in the government's foreign investment strategy to attract high net wealth individuals and their families. Investors bring international business networks, unique skills and expertise as well as capital to our country, says Mrs Rich.

A broader range of investment opportunities and internationally comparable settings will open the doors for investors that want to call New Zealand home. There is an opportunity for New Zealand businesses to leverage these networks for investment and international trade. We welcome these visa changes and look forward to continued efforts by the government to attract foreign investment and expertise.

