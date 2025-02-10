Will New Zealand also say no to men in women's Sport?

Groups advocating for the protection of the female category in sport are waiting to see if the New Zealand government follows the United States lead to exclude biological men from women’s sport.

Last week US President Donald Trump signed an order “No Men in Women’s Sport” to preserve the integrity of women’s sports and ensure female athletes compete on an even playing field, free from the biological advantages that men possess.

You may be wondering how anyone ever thought males should be allowed to compete in female sport, but Save Women’s Sports Australasia Co-founder Ro Edge says that’s exactly what is happening here in New Zealand. “In some sports, all it takes is for a man to say he identifies as a woman, and in one sport in particular, men can even identify as gender expansive to compete in the female category.”

Ms Edge calls on Sport NZ and all publicly funded sports bodies to align with the principles of the US order and the commitments made in the National-New Zealand First Coalition Agreement.

“It’s time for New Zealand to lead by safeguarding the rights and futures of our female athletes. We call on all stakeholders in the sports community to act swiftly to implement policies that protect and promote fair competition, thereby fostering an environment where every female athlete can thrive without compromise.”

Ms Edge says the coalition agreement committed the government to ensuring that publicly funded sporting bodies support fair competition. “The agreement emphasizes that sports should not be compromised by rules relating to gender, highlighting the need for policies that respect the biological realities of athletes.”

She says Sport NZ has been slow to adopt policies that support fairness, safety and opportunities for women and girls in sport.

“Female athletes, from community levels to elite competitions, deserve the right to compete against others with similar physical capabilities. The inclusion of biological males who identify as female in female sports compromises this fairness and leads to an uneven playing field where women's achievements and opportunities are diminished.

“There are significant safety concerns when males, who generally have greater strength, speed, and size, compete against female athletes. This not only increases the risk of injury but also undermines the confidence and safety of women and girls in sports.”

Ms Edge says women and girls are also missing out on team places, podium positions, professional careers, and personal development. “When these opportunities are not protected, the potential for female athletes to excel is severely limited.

“It’s imperative that publicly funded sports organisations in New Zealand respect the rights of female athletes to fair competition - a standard that male athletes have long taken for granted.”