Update - woman found injured in Christchurch park

CHRISTCHURCH

Police are making good progress with the investigation into the circumstances that led to a woman being found in a Christchurch park with critical injuries.

The woman was found at the Richmond Village Green on Wednesday 5 February.

She was transported to hospital, where she remains.

Her condition is improving and she is now stable, and she has been able to speak with us.

Police have also been interviewing witnesses and family members as we work towards establishing the full picture of what has occurred, and who is responsible.

While Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public, additional patrols have been operating in the area to ensure the community feels safe.

We are still appealing to anyone who may have information that would help us determine what happened.

Information can be passed to Police via our 105 phone service, or by going online and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 250205/8067.