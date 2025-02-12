New Zealand slides again in Corruption Perceptions Index

New Zealand’s score has declined again, from 85 to 83 in the just released 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), resulting in a further slip in our global ranking, now to fourth, with Singapore moving into third place. This also bumps New Zealand off the top rank in the Asia Pacific region.

The CPI published annually by Transparency International is the leading global indicator of public sector corruption.

Whilst still in the top ten worldwide, New Zealand has surrendered its position as a world leader in integrity and transparency. For many years New Zealand scored ‘least corrupt’ alongside Denmark, now it is now 7 points behind its previous peer.

The decline started in 2015 and whilst it recovered briefly in 2020-21 it now appears to be accelerating.

TINZ’s 2024 research report An assessment of the effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions in New Zealand in deterring, detecting and exposing corruption sets out the problem:

“That research found that New Zealand’s response to increasing corruption pressures over several years has been lacklustre and complacent.” says Julie Haggie, Chief Executive Officer of Transparency International New Zealand.

“We have not taken a strategic approach to preventing and monitoring corruption; we have not addressed the need for a well resourced lead agency. Collaboration and information sharing including with the private sector has been highly variable and there are legal weaknesses that frustrate investigations.”

Key Issues for New Zealand

We are seeing corruption in public procurement and contracting, immigration and border services; including the exploitation of migrants.

Many financial organisations are not adequately identifying risks around politically exposed persons

We urgently need legislation and tools to help shine the light on those abusing our financial and social systems for personal gain. That includes transparency of those who ultimately control companies and trusts

There has also been a rapid increase in fraud experienced by individuals and organisations

There is insufficient transparency of political lobbying and of political financing

Legislation passed under urgency, or poorly considered, undermines both public participation and judicial oversight

Anne Tolley, Chairperson of Transparency International New Zealand, says there is a clear pathway to regaining our world leading status.

“As our 2024 research shows, we need a zeitgeist shift in thinking about anti-corruption in New Zealand towards positive prevention. This includes stronger, more visible leadership by the Public Service Commission on public sector integrity, and a single well-funded agency with the primary and high-profile responsibility for anti-corruption monitoring, coordination, research and strategic operations. There is also a raft of legislation waiting, ready to be put in place, we need political will to push this forward on the legislative agenda.”

The global theme of this year’s CPI is climate crisis. Two of the biggest challenges humanity faces are strongly intertwined: corruption and the climate crisis. Billions of dollars of climate funds intended to help countries cut greenhouse gas emissions and protect vulnerable populations are at risk of theft and misuse.

“Anti-corruption standards should be a core part of New Zealand’s climate action and policy making. This will improve our country’s ability to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis, and to protect our limited resources against theft, policy capture and other abuse.” Says Haggie.