Murder charge filed in Lake Hawea homicide

HAWEA FLAT

Attributable to Otago Lakes Area Commander, Inspector Paula Enoka:

A man is appearing in court today charged with the murder of Karen White last year.

Ms White was killed in her Lake Hawea home on Friday 8 March, 2024.

Following a lengthy investigation, Police have now charged a 61-year-old man with murder, and he is due in Queenstown District Court today.

Police continue to support the family and friends of Ms White, and our condolences go out to them.