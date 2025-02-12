Councils Challenged Over Ratepayer Risks from Enabling Gene Technology

Councils across the country; are being warned of the increased exposure for ratepayers to costs imposed from commercialisation of gene technology in the environment.

Under the Gene Technology Bill, regional and local authorities will lose the power to apply precaution at the local level. The Bill also removes any precautionary approach at the national level.

However, socialised risk will increase the exposure of the public to costs for accidental harm, remediation and clean-up.

This was the case with destruction PPL Therapeutics GM sheep that produced a pharmaceutical recombinant (GE) protein in their milk. Clinical trials were conducted by Bayer who called a halt after clinical trials failed to produce a positive outcome. This caused PPL to go into liquidation with the loss of up to 90 jobs.

The 3000 sheep were incinerated and taxpayers bore the cost to clean up the site.

Under the RMA, councils have included protections in plans because of existing exposure to costs, including in Auckland, Whangarei, Hawkes Bay, Bay of Plenty and Hastings.

The Inter-Council Working Group on options for regulation of GMOs worked to identify the risks and mitigate them at a local level.

"Mayor Wayne Brown in Auckland and representatives in other Councils are being urged to speak up against the transfer of risk and costs onto the public," said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-free NZ.

The increased risk exposure for Council and ratepayers is explained in the submission of the Centre for Integrated Research in Biosafety, School of Biological Sciences

"Councils are sleepwalking into an economic and financial minefield. The ratepayers and taxpayer are about to end up carrying more risk and costs," said Jon Carapiet.

"This is not about a pro or anti stance by Council but about exposure to ratepayers and communities, from socialised risk enabled in the Gene Technology Bill without precaution, indemnity or insurance cover."