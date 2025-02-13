Pragma Homes and NZ Business Connect: A Partnership for Growth

Pragma Homes, a name synonymous with quality housing and community support in Hamilton, has recently stepped up to sponsor an NZ Business Connect event. This partnership highlights Pragma’s commitment not only to building homes but also to fostering strong business networks and supporting local enterprises.

Image Above:

L to R: Pragma Group Financial Controller Amardeep Singh and NZ Business Connect CEO Phillip Quay



A Legacy of Building Homes and Communities

If you live in Hamilton, chances are you’ve seen the Pragma Homes branding, their impressive new housing developments, and their headquarters. As an independent, family-owned developer, Pragma Homes has dedicated itself to making home ownership accessible, particularly for first-home buyers and property investors. By offering a turnkey solution, they streamline the process, making it easier for individuals and families to step onto the property ladder.

Pragma Homes was established in 2009 with a modest project of five residential homes in Hamilton. Since then, the company has expanded significantly, now developing around 120 properties annually. Their portfolio includes standalone houses, apartments, and townhouses, all designed to meet the growing demand for modern, affordable housing.

A Heart for Social Responsibility

Beyond building homes, Pragma Homes has a strong commitment to social impact. Their developments include housing complexes tailored to support various community groups, including assisted living for the elderly, accommodation for at-risk youth, and facilities designed for new mothers and their babies. This focus on social responsibility ensures that Pragma Homes contributes not just to Hamilton’s skyline but also to its social fabric, offering solutions to some of the community’s most pressing housing needs.

A Partnership for Business Growth

NZ Business Connect is a platform that brings together business professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, fostering connections and collaboration. By sponsoring an NZ Business Connect event, Pragma Homes is reinforcing its support for the wider business community. This sponsorship reflects their understanding that strong business networks are essential for economic growth, job creation, and community development.

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about Pragma Homes’ journey, their mission, and their innovative approach to property development. It also allowed Pragma to engage directly with potential homebuyers, investors, and business partners, strengthening relationships within the local business ecosystem.

A Future-Focused Vision

Pragma Homes continues to evolve, adapting to market demands and ensuring they remain at the forefront of Hamilton’s property development sector. Their focus on affordability, quality, and community well-being sets them apart as a developer that goes beyond bricks and mortar. Their sponsorship of the event is just another example of their dedication to not only providing homes but also building a thriving community of businesses and individuals.

As Hamilton continues to grow, so too does Pragma Homes’ vision for the future. Whether through innovative housing solutions or strategic partnerships, they remain committed to making a positive impact on the region. Their collaboration with NZ Business Connect highlights their ongoing support for fostering business growth and community development.

Contact Pragma Homes

enquiries@pragma.co.nz

0800 772 462

https://www.pragmahomes.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz