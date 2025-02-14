Top Hotspots to Explore Near Bethells Beach Cottages – Seaview Retreat in Auckland

Bethells Beach Cottages, nestled on Auckland’s rugged west coast, offers more than just a peaceful retreat. The surrounding area is packed with stunning beaches, lush forests, and exciting outdoor adventures. Here are some must-visit hotspots near Bethells Beach Cottages.

Muriwai Beach

Just a short drive away, Muriwai Beach is famous for its dramatic black sand, powerful surf, and stunning coastal views. Visit the Muriwai Gannet Colony (August–March) to see these incredible seabirds nesting on the cliffs.

Waitakere Ranges Regional Park

Covering over 16,000 hectares, the Waitakere Ranges is perfect for hiking, birdwatching, and waterfall-chasing. Popular spots include Kitekite Falls and Fairy Falls, offering breathtaking scenery and peaceful bush walks.

Piha Beach

One of Auckland’s most iconic surf beaches, Piha boasts striking cliffs and the famous Lion Rock. Whether you’re catching waves, swimming, or hiking up Lion Rock for panoramic views, Piha is a must-visit.

Bethells Beach Caves

Located at the southern end of Bethells Beach, these large caves are a spectacular natural feature. Explore them at low tide and take in the dramatic rock formations shaped by the forces of nature.

Karekare Beach

A quieter alternative to Piha, Karekare Beach is surrounded by dramatic cliffs and dense native bush. Its rugged beauty was famously featured in The Piano, making it a great spot for photography and solitude.

Arataki Visitor Centre

At the gateway to the Waitakere Ranges, Arataki Visitor Centre provides insights into the area’s history, Māori heritage, and conservation efforts. Enjoy spectacular views and interactive exhibits before exploring the trails. Note: Due to cyclone damage, access requires a longer route, adding to travel time.

The Cascades Kauri Park

A short drive away, this hidden gem offers a peaceful walk among towering kauri trees and small waterfalls—an ideal spot for nature lovers.

Bethells Beach Cottages is the perfect base to explore these incredible destinations. Whether you seek adventure or relaxation, book your stay today and experience the magic of Auckland’s west coast!

