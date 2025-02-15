MBIE In The Dark on Outcomes of GE Animal and Plant Trials

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) reply to GE Free NZ OIA request shows that the Gene Technology Bill was informed by selective, biased, and out of date research. [1]

1. MBIE were asked to provide the documents they had considered in the development of the Gene Technology Bill that relate to the performance and outcome of the approved twenty field tests of GM plants, animals, and microorganisms. Their reply refused our request due to not having the information and they believed that there was no information held by another governmental department or agency, executive board, Minister of the crown or by a local authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) holds all the annual reports on the New Zealand Field trials, documenting the suffering and deformities of the GE animals and the failed performance and breaches of the GE brassica, onion, Pine trees.[2] [3]

The Ministry of Primary Industries, who monitor the trials, have required audit reports detailing the breaches of condition of the trials and facilities.

2. The modelling data on GE rye grass provided to MBIE in 2024 was conducted in 2009 when there was no field trial data.

This old report that was relied on does not reflect the inability of the AgResearch $25 million five year (2017-2021) GE ryegrass Field Trial to produce enough fodder to conduct a feeding trial due to the poor grass performance nor does it consider the high performing conventionally bred cultivars on the market today. [4] [5]

"MBIE's statement is inaccurate highlighting the poor communication between the Ministries as well as the sloppy, and inadequate research conducted to inform the Bill," said Claire Bleakley, president of GE free NZ "This is an outrageous injustice and threatens New Zealand's agricultural and export economy."

GE Free NZ sent the OIA on the 8 January under urgency as the information requested was to be able to provide a detailed and accurate submission to the Gene Technology Bill.

Due to the summer break from 25 December 2024 to 15 January 2025 period and Waitangi Day the OIA request was received at 4pm 13 February two working days before the close of submissions.

Further, because MBIE staff have been on holiday, MBIE only responded in part to the OIA request and advised that further response will be delayed until 13 March 2025.

The partial information provided is telling on the research that was considered by the Technology committee who had a vested interest in omitting and selectively providing data to ensure that the Biotechnology Industry would benefit from the radical removal of the ethics and precautionary principles.

The Gene Technology Bill also removes the right for Regional and Local bodies to place GE precautions around GE or being able to declare they are GE Free regions. [6]

The OIA information provided shows that The Gene Technology Bill has been drafted with poor, out of date, omitted data provided to MBIE by the Technology Committee with bias toward removing ‘The Ban’ on GE.

This delay in providing information on the Gene Technology Bill poses a serious challenge to provide a comprehensive informative submission to the Health Select Committee in time for the closing of submission on the 7 February at 5pm.

"It is not acceptable that the failing Biotechnology advocates are willing to compromise democracy, endanger the NZ economy for personal benefit, IP or to attract funds," said Bleakley.

MBIE's OIA reply provides a clear lack of due diligence and the Gene Technology Bill should be immediately withdrawn.

[2]https://www.gefree.org.nz/gm-annual-reports/

[4] https://www.gefree.org.nz/assets/Uploads/C10X1603-CR-1.pdf

[5] https://www.gefree.org.nz/assets/Uploads/C10X1603-CR-6.pdf

[6] https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2024/0110/latest/whole.html