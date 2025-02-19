Dame Lydia Ko Crowned Supreme at 62nd ISPS Handa Halberg Awards

AUCKLAND

Golfing icon Dame Lydia Ko has been awarded New Zealand’s highest sporting honour, securing the Supreme Halberg Award at the 62nd ISPS Handa Halberg Awards ceremony, held last night in Auckland.

In a fiercely contested field, Ko who was also named Sportswoman of the Year earlier in the evening, claimed the honour ahead of a stellar lineup of female finalists, including last year’s Supreme winner Dame Lisa Carrington; track cyclist Ellesse Andrews; ICC Women’s T20 World Cup player of the tournament Amelia Kerr; number one ranked doubles tennis player Erin Routliffe and rowing great Emma Twigg.

The evening celebrated the country’s finest sporting achievements across eight categories, highlighting the dedication and perseverance of New Zealand’s top athletes, teams, and leaders.

Hamish Kerr was named the ISPS Handa Sportsman of the Year, recognised for his exceptional high jump achievements in 2024, including gold in Paris and at the World Indoor Championships. Kerr was amongst fellow finalists, kayak cross Olympic gold medallist Finn Butcher, triathlete Hayden Wilde, English Premier League player of the month in October 2024 – Chris Wood; and world number one ranked jockey James McDonald.

Paralympic star Anna Grimaldi, and sole Paralympic gold medallist from Paris, secured the ISPS Handa Para Athlete of the Year Award. Other finalists included two time silver medallist at the Paris Paralympics Danielle Aitchison, Paralympic cycling medallists Anna Taylor and Nicole Murray and World Para Athletics Championships gold medallist William Stedman.

The New Zealand Women’s K4 sprint kayak crew of Dame Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett, and Tara Vaughan achieved a historic milestone in 2024 by becoming the first-ever non-European crew to win Olympic gold, earning them the ISPS Handa Team of the Year award this evening. The Black Ferns Sevens, Emirates Team New Zealand, rowers Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Winners WHITE FERNS were also amongst this year’s finalists.

Renowned sprint kayak coach Gordon Walker added another accolade to his impressive career, taking home the Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year title for the sixth time. Other coaches named as finalist this year were kayak cross’s Aaron Osborne, Black Ferns Sevens Coach Cory Sweeney, ISPS Handa Sportsman of the Year’s coach James Sandilands and track cycling’s Jon Andrews.

Emerging football talent Tyler Bindon was awarded the Sky Sport Emerging Talent Award, recognising his rapid rise in the sport, both overseas with Reading F.C. and for our national team. Other finalists in the Emerging Talent category included Free Ski Youth Olympic Medallist Luke Harrold, Junior Downhill Mountain biker Erice van Leuven, New Zealand Road Race Champion Cormac Bucanan, triple jump rising star Ethan Olivier and World Junior Motorcross Champion Levi Townley.

Marcus Daniell was honoured with the Sport New Zealand Leadership Award, recognising his commitment to athlete advocacy and philanthropic efforts in the sporting community.

In a special tribute, Michael Hynard received the inaugural Sir Murray Halberg Legacy in partnership with CityFitness, celebrating his lifelong dedication to advancing sport for people with disabilities and championing inclusivity in New Zealand sport, fitness and recreation.

New Zealand’s public voted over 10,000 times for their Favourite Sporting Moment in the month leading up the Awards. Finn Butcher’s emotional tribute to his father after winning Gold in Paris was voted as New Zealand’s Favourite.

More than just a celebration of sporting excellence, the Halberg Awards serve as the primary fundraiser for the Halberg Foundation, continuing the work of its founder, Sir Murray Halberg, to ensure all young New Zealanders with physical disabilities have access to sport and recreation.

Full List of Winners – 62nd ISPS Handa Halberg Awards:

Supreme Halberg Award: Dame Lydia Ko (golf)

Sportswoman of the Year: Dame Lydia Ko (golf)

ISPS Handa Sportsman of the Year: Hamish Kerr (athletics – high jump)

ISPS Handa Para Athlete of the Year: Anna Grimaldi (Para athletics)

ISPS Handa Team of the Year: Women’s K4 Sprint Kayak Crew (canoe racing)

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year: Gordon Walker (canoe racing)

Sky Sport Emerging Talent: Tyler Bindon (football)

Sport New Zealand Leadership Award: Marcus Daniell (tennis)

Sir Murray Halberg Legacy Award in partnership with CityFitness : Michael Hynard

The 62nd ISPS Handa Halberg Awards once again showcased the extraordinary talent and dedication of New Zealand’s sporting community, celebrating achievements that continue to inspire and unite the nation.





Full List of Finalists – 62nd ISPS Handa Halberg Awards:

Sportswoman of the Year (eligible for Supreme Halberg Award)

Ellesse Andrews (cycling-track), Dame Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Amelia Kerr (cricket), Lydia Ko (golf), Erin Routliffe (tennis), Emma Twigg (rowing)

ISPS HANDA Sportsman of the Year (eligible for Supreme Halberg Award)

Finn Butcher (canoe slalom), Hamish Kerr (athletics-field), James McDonald (horse racing), Hayden Wilde (triathlon), Chris Wood (football)

ISPS HANDA Para Athlete/Para Team of the Year (eligible for Supreme Halberg Award)

Danielle Aitchison (Para athletics), Anna Grimaldi (Para athletics), Anna Taylor (Para cycling), Nicole Murray (Para cycling), William Stedman (Para athletics)

ISPS HANDA Team of the Year (eligible for Supreme Halberg Award)

Black Ferns (rugby-sevens), Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis (rowing), Emirates Team New Zealand (sailing), White Ferns (cricket), Women’s K2 Sprint Kayak (canoe racing), Women’s K4 Sprint Kayak (canoe racing)

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year

Jon Andrews (cycling-track), Aaron Osborne (canoe slalom), James Sandilands (athletics), Cory Sweeney (rugby-sevens), Gordan Walker (canoe racing)

Sky Sport Emerging Talent

Tyler Bindon (football), Cormac Buchanan (motorcycling-road), Luke Harrold (snow sports), Ethan Olivier (athletics), Levi Townley (motorcycling-motocross), Erice Van Leuven (cycling-mountain bike)