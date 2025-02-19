SHARED Workspaces And NZ Business Connect: A Collaboration For Ultimate Business Networking Success

SHARED Workspaces - a leading provider of flexible office co-working solutions in Tauranga, Hamilton and Papamoa - has reinforced its commitment to supporting local businesses by sponsoring the NZ Business Connect event in Tauranga on Tuesday evening.

The partnership with one of New Zealand’s fastest growing business networks, NZ Business Connect, highlights SHARED Workspaces’ dedication to fostering entrepreneurship, networking and professional collaboration within the local business community.

A Hub for Innovation and Growth

SHARED Workspaces is more than just an office provider—it is a dynamic environment designed to help businesses thrive. With locations in Hamilton, Papamoa and Tauranga, and plans for further expansion SHARED Workspaces offers a variety of membership options, private offices, and meeting/training rooms, all tailored to accommodate diverse business needs.

“Our goal is to create a workspace where professionals feel inspired, supported, and part of a business community that wants to focus, have flexibility in workspace options that has functional amenities to get stuff done” said Tony Snow, founder and CEO of SHARED Workspaces. “Sponsoring NZ Business Connect aligns perfectly with our mission to personalise meaningful business relationships, while being the flexible workspaces for serious business.”

By offering flexible and scalable office solutions, SHARED Workspaces enables regional representatives, freelancers, mature and established businesses to focus on growth and functionality without the burden of the admin, office politics or long-term leases and traditional office constraints. They embrace the values of flexibility, focus, fun, functionality, and friendship, ensuring that every workspace is both productive and enjoyable.

Values That Drive Success

At the core of SHARED Workspaces’ philosophy is a commitment to collaboration, diversity, and community. They provide a safe and secure working environment, promote authenticity, and encourage knowledge-sharing among their members. With inclusivity and professional integrity at the forefront, SHARED Workspaces has cultivated an atmosphere where businesses can connect, innovate, and thrive.

Their dedication to community engagement extends beyond their workspaces. SHARED Workspaces actively supports initiatives that drive business growth and development, making their sponsorship of the NZ Business Connect event a natural fit.

Sponsoring NZ Business Connect: Strengthening Business Networks

NZ Business Connect is one of New Zealand’s fastest growing business networking groups providing a leading financial hub, strong trade networks, highly skilled workforce and is establishing strategic locations throughout New Zealand.

It brings together business professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to share insights, form partnerships, and explore new opportunities. By sponsoring the Tauranga event, SHARED Workspaces has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the local business ecosystem and fostering meaningful connections.

“Having the support of sponsors like SHARED Workspaces is invaluable to NZ Business Connect,” said Hamilton-based Phillip Quay, CEO of NZ Business Connect. “Their commitment to creating dynamic and inclusive workspaces aligns perfectly with our vision of strengthening business relationships across New Zealand as well as our social giving ethos.”

NZ Business Connect has its national headquarters at SHARED Workspaces’ Hamilton complex in London St right in the heart of the Hamilton CBD.

Tuesday’s event provided attendees with the opportunity to learn more about SHARED Workspaces’ innovative approach to flexible working and how their solutions can help businesses operate more efficiently. It also allowed SHARED Workspaces to engage directly with local professionals, strengthening relationships and reinforcing their role as a key player in the region’s business landscape.

A Vision for the Future

As the nature of work continues to evolve, hybrid working with working from home and return to office policies is leading to a potential loneliness pandemic and a shift towards needing more sense of belonging. SHARED Workspaces remains at the forefront of this transformation, offering adaptable solutions that meet the needs of modern businesses. Their investment in community-driven initiatives, such as the NZ Business Connect event, reflects their long-term vision of building stronger, more connected business networks.

