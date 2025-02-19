Thinking about holding your next body corporate meeting virtually? �

It's a tempting idea, especially with our busy schedules! Virtual meetings offer convenience and accessibility, potentially saving time and money. But are they always the best approach? In-person meetings still offer valuable benefits, like stronger communication and relationship building.

Our latest article dives into the pros and cons of virtual and in-person body corporate meetings, including:

Convenience & Accessibility: How do virtual meetings impact attendance?

How do virtual meetings impact attendance? Cost Savings: Are virtual meetings always the most economical option?

Are virtual meetings always the most economical option? Communication & Engagement: Does meeting format affect decision-making?

Does meeting format affect decision-making? Technology & Security: What are the challenges of online platforms?

We also discuss the new requirements for hybrid AGMs and offer guidance on choosing the best format for your body corporate.

Read the full article here: Are Virtual or In-Person Body Corporate Meetings Better?