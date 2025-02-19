infonews.co.nz
Struggling to get your tenancy application noticed?

Wednesday 19 February 2025

By News Online

Finding the perfect rental can be tough, but a strong application can give you the edge you need. Our latest article shares six top tips to help you secure your dream rental:

  • Document Preparation: Are you missing key documents? We'll tell you what landlords look for.
  • First Impressions: How to make a positive impact at property viewings.
  • Demonstrating Stability: Proof that you're a reliable tenant.
  • Guarantors & Pet CVs: Do you need them? And how can they help?
  • Honesty & Transparency: Why it's always the best policy.

We also cover the new pet bond legislation and answer your frequently asked questions about tenancy applications.

Read the full article here: Six Top Tips for Successful Tenancy Applications