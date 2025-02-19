Is your body corporate up-to-date on its asbestos compliance? ⚠️
Wednesday 19 February 2025, 11:43PM
By News Online
26 views
New WorkSafe NZ guidelines mean increased scrutiny and hefty penalties for non-compliance. Protecting residents and contractors is paramount, and understanding your obligations is crucial.
Our latest article breaks down everything body corporates need to know about asbestos management, including:
- Updated Guidelines: What's new and how does it impact you?
- Legal Responsibilities: What are your minimum requirements as a PCBU?
- Identifying Risks: Which buildings are most likely to contain asbestos?
- Consequences of Non-Compliance: What are the potential fines and legal actions?
- Informing Contractors: What information must you provide?
We also answer frequently asked questions about asbestos management plans, reviews, and legal consequences.
Read the full article here: What do Bodies Corporate Need to Know About Asbestos Compliance?