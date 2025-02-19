infonews.co.nz
Dealing with a fly infestation?

Wednesday 19 February 2025, 11:46PM

These pesky insects are more than just annoying; they can spread disease and contaminate food! Taking quick action is key to controlling a fly problem before it gets out of hand.

Our latest article offers 8 practical tips to help you get flies under control, including:

  • Cleanliness is Key: Why regular cleaning is crucial for fly prevention.
  • Eliminating Breeding Grounds: Where flies breed and how to stop them.
  • Blocking Entry: Simple ways to prevent flies from entering your home.
  • Natural Repellents: Using scents and herbs to deter flies.
  • Effective Traps: DIY and store-bought options for catching flies.
  • Using Fans: How air currents can discourage flies.
  • Pet & Livestock Management: Tips for keeping pet and animal areas clean.
  • Professional Help: When to call in the experts.

Read the full article here: 8 Practical Tips: How to Get Flies Under Control