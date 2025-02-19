Dealing with a fly infestation?
Wednesday 19 February 2025, 11:46PM
By News Online
These pesky insects are more than just annoying; they can spread disease and contaminate food! Taking quick action is key to controlling a fly problem before it gets out of hand.
Our latest article offers 8 practical tips to help you get flies under control, including:
- Cleanliness is Key: Why regular cleaning is crucial for fly prevention.
- Eliminating Breeding Grounds: Where flies breed and how to stop them.
- Blocking Entry: Simple ways to prevent flies from entering your home.
- Natural Repellents: Using scents and herbs to deter flies.
- Effective Traps: DIY and store-bought options for catching flies.
- Using Fans: How air currents can discourage flies.
- Pet & Livestock Management: Tips for keeping pet and animal areas clean.
- Professional Help: When to call in the experts.
Read the full article here: 8 Practical Tips: How to Get Flies Under Control