Looking for a career where you can make a real difference? ✨

At JAE Group, we're not just offering jobs – we're building careers. For over 50 years, we've been New Zealand's trusted name in home care services, and our team is at the heart of everything we do.

Our latest article explores what makes a career at JAE so unique, including:

Stability & Growth: Join a market-leading company with excellent job security and opportunities for advancement.

Training & Development: Receive comprehensive training and IICRC certification to become a true home care expert.

Supportive Culture: Be part of a team that values honesty, integrity, respect, and innovation.

Making a Difference: Take pride in work that has a real, positive impact on Kiwi families.

We also highlight our recent 2025 Readers Digest Quality Service Award for Home Maintenance – a testament to our commitment to excellence.

Read the full article here: Careers at JAE: Building a Future in Home Care Services