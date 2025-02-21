New Carpet? Get a Discounted Clean!

Just bought a carpet from Harrisons? Keep it looking and feeling fresh with a professional clean! JAE is now offering an exclusive discount for Harrisons customers.

Here's the deal:

15% Off: Enjoy a significant saving on JAE's expert carpet cleaning services (up to $50).

Easy Redemption: Simply mention your unique Harrisons Rewards discount code when you book.

Professional Care: Extend the life of your carpet and maintain your warranty with recommended hot water extraction cleaning.

Our latest partnership means you get:

Deep Clean: Removal of dirt, dust mites, and allergens.

Healthy Home: A cleaner and safer environment for your family.

Warranty Protection: Compliance with many carpet warranty requirements.

Don't miss out on this exclusive offer! Get your discount code from Harrisons and book your JAE carpet cleaning today.

Read more about the benefits here: JAE’s Exclusive Discount for Harrisons Carpet Customers