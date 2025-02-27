From Concept to Reality: Engineering the Future of Adventure Tourism

At Bungy New Zealand Ventures, we specialise in designing and engineering groundbreaking adventure tourism attractions, including bungy jumps, giant swings, and zip rides. Our multidisciplinary team, led by CEO and Head Engineer David Mitchell, combines expertise in structural, construction, and mechanical engineering to develop attractions in diverse environments such as canyons, bridges, and urban skyscrapers. Collaborating with premier partners like BECA Structural Engineering and Holmes Solutions, we ensure each project meets stringent international safety standards while delivering exhilarating experiences. Whether it's high-adrenaline or family-friendly activities, our commitment to quality and safety guarantees unforgettable adventures for all.

