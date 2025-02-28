Local Culinary Delights with Bethells Beach Cottages, Boutique Auckland Accommodation

By Fiona Stephen

Bethells Beach is not just known for its stunning views and serene atmosphere, but also for its delicious local dining options. If you're staying at Bethells Beach Cottages, you'll be spoilt for choice with several outstanding eateries in the area.

Bethells Beach Café

Just a 2-minute drive or a 10-minute walk from your cottage, Bethells Café offers a relaxed, beachside dining experience with excellent food and drinks. The café is famous for its casual vibes and outdoor seating, making it the perfect place to enjoy a meal while soaking in the coastal views. In the summer, the café comes alive with live music on Friday nights, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Be sure to check out their social media for updates on opening times and live music performances – it’s a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. They are not open during bad weather so make sure to check out their Facebook page for updates.

Bethells Beach Cafe Facebook Page

Bountiful Earth Café

For a short drive of 20 minutes, head to Bountiful Earth Café located on 720 Swanson Road, next to the Challenge petrol station in Swanson. Here, you’ll find an amazing selection of homemade delights, including the best hot chips in the area. The café is known for its massive variety of cookies, healthy sandwiches, fresh pies, and flavorful samosas. If you’re craving a burger, the burger buns are baked on-site, making it a hard choice, but one you won’t regret. To top it off, they serve excellent coffee to keep you refreshed throughout the day.

Bountiful Earth's Facebook Page

Chikos Restaurant and Café

For those special occasions or if you simply want to treat yourself, Chikos Restaurant and Café offers an inspiring menu that’s sure to satisfy the most discerning palates. With creative dishes and top-notch presentation, it’s the perfect place for a memorable meal. Located in Henderson, just a 30-minute drive away, Chikos is a great spot for celebrating or enjoying a quality meal. Check out their online menu beforehand to get an idea of the mouth-watering options available.

‍Chiko's Facebook Page

Whether you’re looking for a casual bite by the beach, a hearty meal, or a fine dining experience, the local culinary scene around Bethells Beach has something to suit every taste. After exploring these delicious options, make sure to relax and unwind in the comfort of your Bethells Beach Cottage. Book your stay through our website today and enjoy a perfect getaway, combining beautiful views and delightful dining!

