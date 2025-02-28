What to Wear for Your Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs Adventure

At Cardrona Horse Treks and 4×4 ATVs, we ride in all weather conditions! The key to a great experience is dressing appropriately. The mountain climate can shift quickly, so it’s always wise to be prepared. Bringing extra layers and not needing them is far better than wishing you had more when the temperature drops.

Kel also reminds riders, “The higher up we go, the more beautiful it gets—but the colder it becomes!” If you need an extra layer, we have coats, jackets, and gloves available to borrow. Helmets, which we provide, are mandatory for the duration of your ride.

Dressing for the Seasons

Summer Sun and Wind Protection

The summer sun in Cardrona can be intense, so applying sunscreen to any exposed skin is essential. Sunglasses can be worn after your helmet is fitted, but make sure they’re secure—dangling them from your shirt is a surefire way to lose them!

Winter Warmth and Protection

Winter in Cardrona is breathtaking but can be bitterly cold. Dressing in layers is key—start with a thermal base layer, add a warm mid-layer like fleece or wool, and top it off with a waterproof outer shell. Accessories like gloves, a beanie, and a neck warmer will help keep you cozy.

Clothing and Footwear Guidelines

Our hardy Cardrona gals often ride in shorts, but that’s entirely up to you! More importantly, your upper body should be well-covered, especially on quad bikes, where the wind hits hardest. As Kel says, “It’s better to take extra layers and not need them rather than regretting the decision later on.”

For footwear, wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes like trainers or sneakers. If needed, we have a small selection of rubber gumboots available.

Keeping Your Belongings Safe

Secure loose items such as phones, car keys, and valuables in zippered pockets or the front storage box of the quad bikes. If something falls during the ride, we won’t be able to stop to retrieve it. To avoid losing anything important, consider leaving valuables and car keys in our locked reception area.

Get Ready to Have Fun!

This is an adventure, so don’t wear your best clothes—getting a little dirty means you’ve made the most of it! We take photos along the way, which you can purchase for $25 cash afterward, allowing you to fully enjoy the ride without worrying about capturing the moment yourself.

