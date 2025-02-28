Experience Excellence at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites – Your Premier Choice for Conferences & Breakfast Delights in Auckland

Located in the heart of Auckland, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites is more than just a place to stay – it’s a premium destination for business meetings, events, accommodation, and dining. Whether you’re looking to host a corporate conference or indulge in a delightful café experience, Best Western Newmarket is the perfect setting for both work and leisure.

State-of-the-Art Conference Facilities

For businesses and organizations seeking a top-tier venue, our conference room offers a versatile, professional and stylish environment. Designed to accommodate meetings of all sizes, our conference packages include full-day and half-day options tailored to your needs.

Each conference booking comes with essential amenities, including high-speed Wi-Fi, audiovisual equipment, and flexible seating arrangements. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary tea and coffee, ensuring a comfortable and productive experience. From intimate boardroom-style meetings to larger corporate gatherings, our conference room cater to all requirements.

Additionally, our Day Delegate Package, starting at just $70 per person, includes tea, coffee, morning or afternoon tea, as well as a delicious lunch, making it an excellent value for corporate clients.

A Café Breakfast Experience Like No Other

No visit to Best Western Newmarket is complete without experiencing our café’s exceptional breakfast buffet. Whether you’re a guest or a local looking for a delicious morning meal, our full buffet breakfast is available for just $20 per person and $15 for children under 12.

“The breakfast at Best Western Newmarket is fantastic – fresh, delicious, and the perfect way to start the day!" – Phillip Quay

The buffet features a variety of offerings, including hot dishes, fresh fruit, yogurts, continental breakfast delights, and specialty coffee choices. Our beverage selection includes orange and apple juices, milk, and tea, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Plus, guests can enjoy a complimentary takeaway coffee – the perfect start to a busy day!

Book Your Experience Today

Whether you need a high-quality conference venue, premium accommodation, or a café serving exceptional breakfast options, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites has you covered. Make your reservation today and experience excellence in both business and hospitality!

Contact Best Western Newmarket

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz