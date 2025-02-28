Daniel Odlum's WashRite South Waikato/Waipa Joins NZ Business Connect

NZ Business Connect proudly welcomes Daniel Odlum, owner and franchisee of WashRite South Waikato/Waipa, to its growing network of professionals. With over four years of experience in the exterior cleaning industry, Daniel and his team have built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and quality service.

WashRite is New Zealand’s leading provider of residential and commercial exterior cleaning services. Daniel’s South Waikato/Waipa franchise specialises in house washing, commercial building washing, roof cleaning, moss and mould treatment, concrete cleaning, and farm/animal shed maintenance. Whether it’s a pre-sale makeover or routine property maintenance, WashRite ensures every job is completed to the highest standard.

Daniel and his team cater to a diverse clientele, from large-scale property management firms and retirement villages to businesses, real estate agencies, and homeowners. Their ability to provide customised maintenance packages makes them a go-to choice for clients looking for long-term exterior care.

WashRite South Waikato/Waipa is backed by a nationwide brand, but their dedication to service makes them stand out. Daniel and his team operate under a strong set of core values:



Service First, Quality Always – Ensuring every project meets high-quality standards.

Great Communication – Keeping clients informed every step of the way



A Professional, Trustworthy Image – Highly skilled staff committed to excellent results.

Under Daniel’s leadership, the business has grown to five full-time staff, a testament to the demand for their top-tier services.

As a local business owner, Daniel takes pride in serving the Waikato community with professionalism and integrity. Whether you need a simple wash or an extensive cleaning project, WashRite South Waikato/Waipa is your trusted partner for maintaining the exterior of your home or business.

Join us in welcoming Daniel to the NZ Business Connect community, and for a free, no-obligation quote, contact Daniel today and experience the WashRite difference!

Contact Daniel Odlum at WashRite

022 018 0410

0800 101 216

waikato@washrite.co.nz

www.washrite.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz