Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar finished the week down on the previous and remains weak against the US dollar. Brent Crude is steady at $73.20/barrel. The world markets are struggling to understand or anticipate Trumps next move.



Wool: Wool prices There was good demand @ latest sales. The cross-bred fleece averaged $3.95 in South & $4.00 North.



Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: Meat schedules are mostly steady across the board reflecting the lower dollar and the increased demand for red meats. Venison prices are good, lamb and beef schedules are OK.



Dairy Prices. There is a positive mood in the dairy industry being dampened a little with the drought declaration in Taranaki and the very dry conditions in the greater Waikato.



Jim’s Weekly Rant:



February is the month when things seem to start for the year and this year is no exception. There are many things that have stirred me this last week from Elon Musks email to all public servants in the USA asking them what they did during the last week (should be done here as well) to the Chinese Navy on a cruise around in the Tasman Sea. While back home Andrew Bayley’s resignation, the possible winter power shortage and the ongoing hearings regarding the Treaty Bill have been to the fore along with National trying to convince the farmers that they are right behind them but creating new hurdles around emissions. But perhaps the most important move down on the farm is the introduction of an amendment to the Crimes Act that will give all citizens a greater ability to arrest or detain thieves. The changes have been driven by the massive increase in retail crime and is an area where the rural community is also vulnerable. The amendments will allow for a Citizens Arrest again. With rural policing being largely ineffective in recent years the rural crime has continued to increase. The introduction of the Citizens Arrest legislative amendments might give the local Neighbourhood Watch a feeling that they finally have some teeth. We have all been frustrated in recent times seeing people walk out of shops without paying. It was a couple of years ago I saw a well-dressed Caucasian woman leave a Supermarket without paying and was challenged by staff as she got into her fairly new car, she just ignored them and drove off – the staff could do nothing about it. I was appalled and didn’t really know what to do and didn’t want to be charged with assault so just watched from the sideline. But back to the farm, the legislation while being very welcome, will create some serious problems and the farming community need to understand what the rules will be. The rules around restraint are going to be interesting and how they are managed. Capturing a crook and restraining them for a few hours while waiting for the police to arrive might be considered kidnapping or holding them at gun-point would create another level of concern or even be the start of a gun-fight like the recent Stu Edmondson situation on the 309 Road when his pigs were being stolen. Issuing a private summons might be interesting but the Court might see that differently from how it is intended. Over recent years I have had clients who have been the victims of rural crimes with a recent one having his vehicle rammed by the thieves when they were disturbed taking the farm ute. The thieves will often be violent to ensure they get away while the asset owner remains on the back-foot often unable to do anything. With the legislative amendments being welcomed it will be equally important for the level of restraint to be clearly defined and the rural sector should act now and consult with government on what will be acceptable. Input now will be better than defending yourself after the event!!

