A toast to history: Air New Zealand's Thirteen Forty Five wine label takes flight

Air New Zealand is raising a glass to its new wine label, Thirteen Forty Five, now available exclusively to Air New Zealand and Airpoints Store customers.

Thirteen Forty Five was named in tribute to a significant milestone in the airline's history - the inaugural flight from Auckland to Sydney in 1940, which covered 1345 miles. Operated by Air New Zealand's predecessor, TEAL (Tasman Empire Airways Limited), this flight ushered in a new era of air travel, connecting New Zealand to the world.

The label launches with two signature varietals, sauvignon blanc and pinot noir, crafted in collaboration with renowned New Zealand wine producer Villa Maria, part of Indevin Group. These wines are now available in Air New Zealand lounges throughout New Zealand and in Premium Economy cabins on international flights. Bottles are also available to purchase on the Airpoints Store.

As a special treat to celebrate the launch, throughout March, customers can sample Thirteen Forty Five during Koru Hour on select domestic flights.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Kylie McGillivray-Brown says the unique blends have been carefully crafted to provide an exclusive experience for customers, whether they're enjoying a glass in the air or while relaxing in a lounge.

"Making a great wine takes time, and Thirteen Forty Five has been a passion project that honours our legacy while creating something special for our customers. We're thrilled to finally share it - particularly in the year in which we're celebrating our 85th birthday.

"With every sip, travellers can toast to a legacy that spans miles and decades. It celebrates the connection between our love for travel and our passion for New Zealand's incredible wines. We hope our customers will enjoy drinking it just as much as we enjoyed creating it."

About the wines

The sauvignon blanc blends grapes from select vineyards in Marlborough's Wairau and Awatere valleys, offering aromas of passionfruit, lemongrass, and subtle herbal notes. The pinot noir, sourced from vineyards on the eastern side of the Wairau valley, showcases flavours of cherry and plum with hints of dried herbs and violets.

Winemaker Tom Dixon of Villa Maria says: "We couldn't have asked for better vintages to produce the debut release of these wines. The conditions during the growing seasons were very favourable for producing high quality wines that reflect their respective varieties and showcase the essence of sauvignon blanc and pinot noir from Marlborough."

Looking ahead, Air New Zealand is excited to embark on the next iteration of the Thirteen Forty Five range in 2025. This includes the new vintage of Marlborough sauvignon blanc, and the introduction of a new red varietal from Hawke's Bay, celebrating the diverse winegrowing regions across Aotearoa.

In addition to Thirteen Forty Five, Air New Zealand continues to showcase a diverse range of New Zealand's finest wines. Every year, the airline invites local winemakers to submit their offerings for blind tasting by a panel of experts, ensuring the best selection for its Business Premier cabin and lounges.

For 2025, 47 wineries are featured, representing regions from Waiheke Island to Central Otago. This wine programme highlights New Zealand's world-class winemaking and provides a platform for wineries to reach a global audience.

"New Zealand boasts some of the world's finest wines, and we are proud to bring these exceptional selections to our customers and to the world," says McGillivray-Brown.

"It's a privilege to showcase the best of New Zealand and celebrate the unique flavours of our home."