Exciting Tauranga Events in March and April: Brought to You by Top Indian Restaurant Great Spice Otumoetai

March and April in Tauranga are set to be vibrant months, and Great Spice Otumoetai is here to keep you updated on the best events happening around the city. Whether you're a music lover, a sports fan, or an art enthusiast, there’s something for everyone. Make sure to stop in for a meal on your adventures.

Tutus on Tour – Royal New Zealand Ballet (March 21–22, 2025)

Ballet lovers will be delighted as the Royal New Zealand Ballet brings "Tutus on Tour" to Tauranga. Taking place at Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, this elegant performance features a beautiful selection of classical and contemporary works.

Tauranga Street Art Festival (March 21–23, 2025)

If you love creativity and vibrant visuals, the Tauranga Street Art Festival is a must-visit. Over three days, talented artists will transform the city’s walls into stunning murals, turning Tauranga into an open-air gallery. Attendees can follow guided art trails, interact with artists, and enjoy live entertainment. This family-friendly event is perfect for exploring the city while experiencing the power of public art.

26th Annual Tauranga Multicultural Festival (March 22, 2025)

Celebrate Tauranga’s cultural diversity at this vibrant festival at The Historic Village. Enjoy performances, music, food, art, and crafts from various ethnic communities. This free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Wellathlon – The Wellbeing Triathlon (April 5, 2025)

For those looking to boost their physical and mental well-being, the Wellathlon is the perfect event. This unique triathlon includes a peaceful walk, an energetic dance session, and a calming yoga flow. Held at Mount Maunganui Community Hall, it’s a great way to stay active while connecting with the community.

BLACKCAPS vs. Pakistan – ODI Cricket Match (April 5, 2025)

Cricket fans, get ready for an epic showdown as the BLACKCAPS take on Pakistan in a high-stakes One Day International (ODI) match. Taking place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, this game promises intense action and an electric atmosphere. Grab your tickets, wear your team colors, and enjoy an unforgettable cricket experience.

National Jazz Festival Tauranga (April 7–21, 2025)

A true highlight of the month, the National Jazz Festival returns with an incredible lineup of local and international artists. For over 60 years, this festival has been a must-see, offering smooth melodies, lively performances, and interactive workshops. Events take place at venues like Baycourt Community & Arts Centre and The Historic Village, making it a great way to experience Tauranga’s vibrant music scene.

With such a diverse lineup of events, April in Tauranga is set to be unforgettable. Great Spice Otumoetai is proud to celebrate local events—why not stop by for a delicious meal before or after the action?

