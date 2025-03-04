Driver charged over crash that killed passengers

CHRISTCHURCH

Police have charged a 20-year-old driver for allegedly causing the deaths of two of his passengers in January.

The crash on Butchers Road, Clarkville, on 11 January, killed a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman, both of whom were in a vehicle being driven by the accused.

The car they were travelling in hit a concrete power pole with such force, the vehicle split in half.

Both the victims were located deceased at the scene, while the driver sustained minor injuries.

Following an investigation into the cause of the crash, Police arrested the 20-year-old North Canterbury man on 26 February and charged him with two counts of causing death while under the influence of drugs.

Police allege the driver was under the influence of a drug to such an extent that he was incapable of having proper control of the vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today, 4 March.

As the case is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.