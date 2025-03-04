Brett Fraser homicide investigation - $100,000 reward announced

AUCKLAND

Please attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison:

A $100,000 reward is offered for information in relation to the death of Brett Fraser in October 2014.

Fifty-one-year-old father Brett Fraser was killed on Tuesday 21 October 2014 in the West Auckland home he shared with his flatmate.

We want to provide answers to Brett’s family, and to hold the person or persons responsible for his death to account.

Police will pay a reward of up to $100,000 for material information or evidence which leads to the identity and conviction of any person, or persons, responsible for Brett’s death.

The offer will remain in force until 3 June 2025.

The Commissioner of Police will determine the amount of the reward and will apportion it if there is more than one claimant.

Immunity against prosecution will be considered for any accomplice, not being a principal offender, who gives such information or evidence to Police.

We urge anyone that has personal knowledge of the circumstances of Brett’s death and who are prepared to assist the investigation team to please contact Police.

Information can be provided to the investigation team on 0800 COLD CASE (0800 2653 2273) or email to Op.Frankfort@police.govt.nz