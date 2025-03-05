Police investigate suspicious scrub fires

Police is seeking witnesses to a series of scrub fires across Port Waikato and Tuakau this year.

Counties Manukau South CIB are investigating seven fires that have been deemed suspicious.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor says this series fires first began in January this year.

“Police are working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to understand the scope of the series of fires,” he says.

“We will consider all investigative opportunities to hold those responsible to account.

“At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to whether these fires are linked or not.”

There were five suspicious fires that occurred in February alone.

Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says it is fortunate there have been no injuries or loss of life as a result.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

“The dry weather, and at times proximity to the Port Waikato township, causes significant concern and risk for the township,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

Police urge anyone with information about those involved, or who have witnessed suspicious activity surround the time fires occurred, to report this.

You can update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250227/2905.

“If you see any suspicious activity occurring, please call Police on 111,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

Fires under investigation:

- 11 January

- 9 February

- 17 February

- 26 February

- 27 February

- 27 February

- 4 March

Keeping yourself safe:

Fire and Emergency’s Counties Manukau Community Risk Manager Thomas Harre says there are some simple steps people can take to keep themselves, and their homes, safe from wildfire.

“Things like keeping your grass short, keeping gutters clear and removing highly flammable plants from around your property can help.

“Longer term, planting low flammability plans before next summer reduces your risk.”

For more information on low flammability plants and advice on when wildfire threatens, people can visit this link.

Thomas Harre encourages anyone with information to come forward to help the Police investigation.

“These fires are causing a lot of anxiety in the community, so we want them to stop.

“Our fire brigades have had to spend a lot of time responding to these fires, and that has put pressure on them if there are other incidents to attend to in the area.

“Most of the crews have been volunteers, so this means time away from family or from their place of work to fight these fires.”