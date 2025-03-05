Dr Gordon Rajendram - The Soil Scientist

Dr Gordon Rajendram's scientific work has been used in farming tools such as Overseer quietly helping farmers make smarter farming decisions. More recently he's moved from research to consulting so farmers can now benefit directly from his expertise.

"My job is to bring science to the farm. For example I quantify how much pasture is actually growing when fertiliser is put on," says Dr Gordon whose 22-year tenure at AgResearch's Ruakura Research Centre established him as one of New Zealand's leading soil scientists.

With New Zealand's GDP heavily dependent on agricultural output, he says that understanding soil composition and optimising its fertility has never been more crucial. As fertiliser costs continue to rise, soil and pasture testing are essential for farmers looking to maximise their fertiliser efficiency. According to Dr. Gordon the best approach is through comprehensive soil and pasture/herbage testing.

“Applying too little fertiliser can be just as wasteful as using too much. Soil testing enables farmers to optimise nutrient use while minimising leaching and runoff into waterways. My approach to agricultural consultancy is rooted in balancing sustainability with productivity.”

He says historically farmers and scientists have been operating in separate bubbles and in the middle is what he terms “sales talk”. The shift from research to consultancy represents a direct bridge between scientific knowledge and practical farming.

"Soil testing empowers farmers to make well-informed, data-driven decisions, leading to healthier land, stronger livestock and improved profitability," says Dr. Gordon.

His research has significantly influenced New Zealand's agricultural sector, particularly through his development of field-calibrated soil tests for nitrogen and sulphur and leaching of nutrients from pastoral soils. The sulphur test and nutrient leaching work have been incorporated into the Overseer nutrient model. These contributions earned him nominations for awards including Scientist of the Year in 2008 and Science Entrepreneur of the Year in 2010. His research into Soil Nitrogen and Field Calibration led to the development of a field-calibrated pastoral soil N test for New Zealand in 2008, which was subsequently acquired by Ballance Agri-nutrients as part of an $18 million funding deal with MSI and AgResearch. Initially called 'N Guru' and later renamed 'Pasture planner', this tool exemplifies how scientific research can be translated into practical farming applications.

With more than 70 publications and six patents to his name, most achieved during his time at MAF and AgResearch, Gordon's expertise spans analytical testing development, applied research, and consulting to farmers and fertiliser companies.

As a member of both the New Zealand Society of Soil Science and New Zealand Grasslands Society, he continues to contribute to the sector's knowledge base through regular publications and consulting work.

Despite reduced government funding for research in recent years, Dr Gordon maintains his commitment to advancing agricultural science through practical application. His services include consultancy on fertiliser use, nitrate N leaching solutions, nutrient management planning, product development, educational seminars and workshops, research and analysis, environmental impact assessments and regulatory compliance guidance.

Dr Gordon's website (gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz) is dedicated to helping farmers maximise soil potential by providing expert knowledge to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.

