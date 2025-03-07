Overseas Consumers Push Back On NZ's GM/GE Bill

GE Free NZ welcomes the open letter of support from MASIPAG a 30,000 member organisation of farmers and civil society organisations in the Philippines. [1]

The Philippines is a valuable growing export market for New Zealand dairy, meat and wood. [2]

“The MASIPAG open letter of solidarity in this struggle for safe, sustainable, and farmer-led food systems shows that internationally there is concern over genetically engineered (GE) organisms in our food systems and environment.” said Claire Bleakley, president of GE-Free NZ (in food and environment).

This support comes after the first day of hearings on the Gene Technology Bill.

The Health Select Committee heard a range of views from the submitters mainly in agreement of the Gene Technology Regulations, but with amendments. [3]

Many of the submitters had links to the genetic biotechnology industry and own Intellectual property patents. They have been trying for decades to change the law to remove the precautionary principle and costs in existing law. Some admitted to being advisors on the technical expert group that developed the Bill, but they were not asked about conflicts of interest.

The IBNI speaker Professor Jack Heinemann made a strong scientific stand raising serious concerns around the omissions of precautionary risk evaluation in the Bill and against any release of genetically engineered/gene edited organisms GE to the environment without proper regulation, especially exempted gene edited organisms.

Primary producer and Rural Women NZ member Linda Grammer spoke about the concerns of her farming family about the undemocratic proposal in the Bill to strip local councils of their authority and jurisdiction as regards outdoor GE/GMO field trials and releases. She and the councils themselves oppose attempts to destroy existing valuable GM Free Food Producer Regions (all councils from South Auckland to Cape Reinga have precautionary and prohibitive GE/GMO provisions, policies and rules in their operative plans, after extensive consultation with local farmers and

Some industry submitters were asked about costs and benefits and possible advances they could make if there was less regulation. GE products would be trialled more cheaply and commercialised within 4-10 years.

But the outcomes of previous GE trials were not discussed, including poor US results of the GE ryegrass that led to the withdrawal of the application in Australia. The Health Select Committee were not informed of the cruel failure of the GE Animals or other GE experiments in New Zealand. [4] [5]

At no time did the committee get to consider the high quality pasture and plant, animal alternatives that exist to make New Zealand a leading sustainable agricultural nation. Industry talked about the wonders that might be achieved with the genetic engineering /gene editing of animal pastures, citing GE animals, rye grass, trees and apples.

A submitter (LIC) promoted the GE hornless cows and how it would change animal welfare but when asked if he had heard of the inheritance of the anti-biotic gene in the US Recombinetics GE hornless cow, he revealed that he had not and said he would have to see the science. A more recent German study, published in Nature 2020, on the failure of 7 out of 8 pregnancies of hornless cows using gene editing . The one live calf died within the first 24 hours of birth due to “malformations of the liver, heart, diaphragm, lungs and skull, finally resulting in acute cardio-vascular failure.” [6] [7]

“It is concerning that investigations and data in the public domain have evidence that GE is failing yet the CRI academics at the coal face and who are conducting the trials are ignoring the failed results of their own research,” said Claire Bleakley.

“These omissions are misleading and misinforming the Select Committee”.

Further submissions on the Gene Technology Bill will be heard over the next few weeks. The schedule for the week following will be posted on their website on the Friday prior. GE Free NZ hearing has been rescheduled until 26 March due to an extension of the sitting of the house.

References:

[1] https://masipag.org/from-the-philippines-to-aotearoa-new-zealand-unite-to-stop-dangerous-gmo-deregulation/

[2] https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/trade/mfat-market-reports/opportunities-in-south-east-asia-singapore-thailand-and-the-philippines-june-2024#

[3] https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/scl/health/news-archive/watch-public-meetings-of-the-health-committee

[4] https://newsroom.co.nz/2023/07/03/grass-isnt-greener-for-gm-trial-in-australia/#

[5] https://www.gefree.org.nz/assets/pdf/GE-Animals-in-New-Zealand.pdf

[6] https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/08/29/65364/recombinetics-gene-edited-hornless-cattle-major-dna-screwup/

[7] https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-70531-y