Northland Expressway news a 'game changer', RTC chair

NORTHLAND

News the Government is to formally open Registrations of Interest for the first stage of the Northland Expressway is being hailed as a ‘game changer’ for the region by the chair of the Northland Regional Transport Committee (RTC).

Commenting today on the recent announcement by Transport Minister Chris Bishop, RTC Chair Joe Carr says he and his fellow committee members are thrilled by the announcement as the expressway - when built - would usher in a new era for the region.

In his announcement, Minister Bishop said connecting Northland to the Auckland region through a resilient, safe and efficient new expressway would unlock economic growth, boost productivity and drive higher living standards for both Northlanders and Aucklanders.

Chair Carr agrees, saying the committee has long advocated for improvements to the Northland-Auckland route for those reasons and says the announcement marks an important milestone on that journey.

"The expressway will be a real game-changer for Northland collectively and the RTC is thrilled by the announcement."

The first stage of the project is Warkworth to Te Hana, a 26km long four-lane road built to expressway standard, connected to the new Pūhoi to Warkworth expressway. The indicative design includes an 850m long twin bore tunnel in the Dome Valley and three interchanges located at Warkworth, Wellsford and Te Hana.

Minister Bishop says that section of the corridor is the most advanced in terms of designation, consents and property acquisition.

"This enables physical works to begin earlier than the other sections of the corridor and it will resolve the critical resilience challenges in the Dome Valley."

Detailed design and construction for the Warkworth to Te Hana Road of National Significance is expected to start in late 2026.

The Minister says a completion date for the project will be confirmed following procurement, but is expected to be around 2034.

Chair Carr says the committee is keen to work with government to ensure the Warkworth to Te Hana route progresses as smoothly - and quickly - as possible.

Meanwhile, Chair Carr says the committee is also pleased the Government is taking steps to address long-standing issues with route security on the Brynderwyn Hills.

Minister Bishop says NZTA is progressing planning and design for the remaining sections of the corridor and decisions on the emerging preferred corridor for Sections 2 and 3 - including an alternative to the current Brynderwyn Hills route - will be announced soon.

The Minister says there has been extensive market engagement by NZTA over the last few months and big international interest in the Warkworth to Te Hana project.

"Cabinet has now approved NZTA to move to the next stage of procurement, and agreed that the project will be delivered as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP)."

Councillor Carr says the existing Brynderwyns route - the site of lengthy repairs and detours last year - is not a sustainable and secure route long term and the RTC collectively supports attempts to address the situation.

Minister Bishop says the wider Section 2 and 3 project is a significant opportunity for New Zealand’s infrastructure sector, as well as international investors flying in for this week’s NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit.

"Formal procurement will begin this week with the Registration of Interest process. Registered parties will be invited to submit a formal Expression of Interest (EOI). This will be followed by a Request for Proposal (RFP) in mid-2025 for up to three shortlisted bidders, with a preferred bidder expected to be announced in early 2026 and the PPP contract finalised by the middle of next year."

He says the Northland Expressway is expected to make use of the Fast-track Approvals Act as well as the Public Works Act changes for critical infrastructure announced by the Government recently.

