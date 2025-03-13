Survey results show continued high levels of trust and confidence in Police

New Zealand Police is pleased to see an increase in trust and confidence in the latest results from the Police component of the annual Ministry of Justice New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey (NZCVS).

The Police Module, which measures the public’s perceptions, experiences, and views about New Zealand Police, saw public trust and confidence in Police rise from 67% to 69% between October 2023 and October 2024.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Mike Pannett says building and maintaining high trust and confidence within our communities is a priority for New Zealand Police, and it is encouraging to see the numbers trending in the right direction.

Some of the other highlights from the Police Module findings include:

83% of the public believe New Zealand Police conduct their duties professionally

74% of respondents said they were either satisfied or very satisfied with the service they received when they contacted Police

The proportion of people with no trust and confidence in Police dropped from 3% to 2% - the lowest it has been since the creation of the Police Module.

“These numbers are the direct result of the hard work our staff put in everyday when dealing with victims of crime,” Acting Deputy Commissioner Pannett says.

“They are dedicated and committed to preventing, investigating, and resolving crime across the country.

“While these results are encouraging, we know there is more work to do.

“We would like to see these numbers continue to increase as we want to have the trust and confidence of all New Zealanders.

“This survey has also given us sufficient data to assess areas where we need to continue to improve.

“One such area is looking at our visibility and deployment, with 58% of respondents agreeing or strongly agreeing that we have a suitable presence in their community.

We would like to see that number increase.

“Police are continuing to work hard to recruit an additional 500 officers as part of the Government’s commitment to increase overall officer numbers, and these additional staff will make a difference in deterring crime, enforcing the law, and increasing feelings of public safety.

“We have extremely high standards for our organisation and every one of the 15,000 people in it.

“Overall, our other trust and confidence performance indicators within the Police Module saw positive movement in areas of Police focus, such as response to serious crimes.”

The NZCVS and Police Module provide a credible source of information that can shape and direct future decisions within New Zealand Police, with the intention of building greater trust and confidence in communities.

The NZCVS was introduced in 2018 and aims to survey 7000 New Zealanders.

The total number of responses for this round was 7705.