Charge laid as investigation into concerning email continues

AUCKLAND

One person has been charged as an investigation continues into a threatening email directed at two Auckland schools.

Enquiries by Counties Manukau Police into the origin of the email led investigators to a Māngere East address.

Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Alison Brand says Police executed a search warrant this morning where a man and woman were taken into custody without incident.

“Investigation staff have been speaking with both of these individuals throughout the day.”

Police have now charged a 20-year-old man with a firearms offence.

This relates to a firearm located at a different property.

He is expected in the Manukau District Court tomorrow, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Inspector Brand says there are further charges likely to be laid as a result of this morning’s search warrant.

“This is still very much an active investigation and we are limited in further comment at this stage.”

Police worked quickly to deploy on Wednesday morning and provide reassurance to both Waiuku College and Rutherford College.

“I acknowledge the impact these events have on parents and the wider school community,” Inspector Brand says.

“Any threatening message directed towards our educational institutions is taken seriously and Police have worked diligently to get to the source of this email.”