Tenancy Tribunal Delays: Are You Stuck in the Queue?

Friday 14 March 2025, 2:36AM

By News Online

Nationwide delays persist, particularly in Auckland, leaving landlords and tenants frustrated. However, new processes and legal amendments aim to streamline the system.

Our comprehensive breakdown covers:

  • Current Wait Times: Understand the average delays and regional disparities.
  • Paper Orders: Learn how some cases can now be settled without a hearing.
  • Process Improvements: Discover the new measures designed to speed up hearings.
  • Case Prioritisation: How urgent cases are handled and what you can do.
  • Landlord Protection: Insurance and debt management strategies amidst delays.
  • Expedited Abandonment: How landlords can regain possession faster.

Don't let delays derail your tenancy rights. We answer your key questions on navigating the Tenancy Tribunal efficiently.

Read the full guide here: Navigating Tenancy Tribunal Delays: What You Need to Know.