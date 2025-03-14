Granny Flat Landlords: Are You Breaking the Law?
Friday 14 March 2025, 2:38AM
By News Online
48 views
Many landlords mistakenly believe granny flats are exempt from the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA), leading to costly legal battles. Don't fall into the same trap.
Our comprehensive guide reveals:
- RTA Applicability: Why granny flats, legal or illegal, are covered by the RTA.
- Recent Tribunal Cases: Real-life examples of landlords facing penalties for non-compliance.
- Landlord Responsibilities: What you must know to avoid legal pitfalls.
- Unlawful Termination: The consequences of insufficient notice and illegal evictions.
- "Contracting Out" Myths: Why you can't bypass the RTA, even with tenant agreement.
- Legal Definitions: What constitutes a "granny flat" and a "residential tenancy."
Ensure you understand your obligations. Ignorance is no excuse. We answer your most pressing questions about granny flat tenancies and the RTA.
Read the full guide here: Granny Flats and the RTA: Landlords' Legal Obligations Explained.