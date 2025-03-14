E tū members send open letter to James Grenon and NZME board

Members at NZME have sent an open letter to both the NZME board and Canadian billionaire James Grenon about his moves to replace the board and focus on ‘operational aspects’ of NZME.

The letter concentrates on the need for editorial independence to continue at NZME and asks James Grenon to make a public commitment to that independence, both now and in the future.

Isaac Davison, an E tū delegate for journalists at NZME says that while members are taking careful note of a number of positive comments from Mr Grenon about supporting quality journalism and career paths for journalists, they would like a clear, public assurance around editorial independence.

“That is the bedrock of our professional ethics and ability to do our job accurately and impartially in a democratic society.

“We hope that Mr Grenon – as well as the current board – will have no problem in committing to this basic principle and ensuring that it carries through any changes that occur as a result of this struggle for control at the governance level.

“Our members are just emerging from a recent re-structure of our newsroom. We need this basic assurance and stability as we adapt to new structures while striving to continue delivering on our mission to keep the public informed.”

Isaac notes that E tū Director Michael Wood has come in for some personal criticism from James Grenon after sounding a warning earlier this week about the potential for interference in editorial decision-making arising from the planned board take-over.

“We would prefer it if Mr Grenon did not try and shoot the messenger. Michael is our representative and the concerns he expressed reflect our concerns,” Isaac says.

Michael says E tū is pleased to get a bit more transparency from Mr Grenon about this significant development in our increasingly fragile media space.

“More information is needed however, and the members’ open letter has homed in on the key issue of editorial independence.

“I hope there will be a positive response on that – and I hope also that members’ requests to meet with both Mr Grenon and with the board bear fruit.

“Both need to hear more about what it is like to work as a professional journalist in our current environment and the impact of ever-increasing attacks on independent, ethical journalism, especially in recent months following the political changes in the United States. It is not quite the ‘sheltered enclave’ that Mr Grenon evokes.

“At the end of the day it is journalists who gather and deliver the news we depend upon for a functioning democracy and a healthy NZME. Understanding what journalists need to do that work vigorously and effectively is crucial to any discussion about the future of NZME. So, we very much hope that we can begin to have that dialogue in person.”