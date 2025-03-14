Fourth person taken to hospital after taking unknown substance

WAIRARAPA

Please attribute to Wairarapa Relieving Area Commander Inspector Nick Thom:

A fourth person has been in hospital overnight after ingesting an unknown substance in Wairarapa.

Police were called to a Masterton home about 8.50pm on Wednesday, where a person was in a critical condition.

It follows an incident on Saturday 8 March, where three people were found unresponsive at a Tinui property.

All three had taken an illicit substance, which they believed to be cocaine.

While the substances responsible for the harm are not believed to be the same, Police are making enquiries to determine if there are any links between both cases.

We are investigating to determine what the substances in these cases are, but these harm incidents are a reminder to never assume that what you have is the same as what you are being told it is.

Misrepresentation can occur anywhere along the supply chain.

If you or someone you know takes a substance and starts to experience unusual effects, call 111 immediately.

Inter-agency group DIANZ has released more information on Saturday’s incident, as well as advice, through their High Alert page.