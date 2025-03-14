Wanted man likely avoiding Police

MASTERTON

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund:

A man wanted in relation to seven acts of arson in Masterton last month is likely getting help to evade arrest.

At 4.25am on 22 February, emergency services were alerted to the first of seven suspicious fires targeting six churches and a local business.

Three days later, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 44-year-old Michael Kane McRae, who Police believe can assist with enquiries.

Despite wide-ranging enquiries, McRae has not been located.

It is likely that he is actively avoiding arrest and is getting help in his efforts to hide from us.

We believe McRae is still in the Wairarapa area; my message to anyone helping him evade capture is come forward now, do not put yourself at further risk of prosecution.

If you see Michael McRae, please call 111 immediately and do not approach him.

Information after the fact can be reported via 105 online or by phone.

Please reference the file number 250222/1673.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police also want to hear from anyone who saw a green Ford Festiva, which was seen leaving one the fires on 22 February and located abandoned on Mikimiki Road the following day.

We want to track the movements of the vehicle on the Saturday morning when the arsons were reported, and the day or days beforehand.